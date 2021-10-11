Superman will come out as bisexual in new comic, DC announces

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... a significant moment in the history of DC Comics.

DC announced Monday that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is set to begin a same-sex relationship in an ongoing series from writer Tom Taylor, The New York Times reports. In the comics, Jon Kent is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and DC has now revealed that the character is bisexual and in an upcoming issue will become romantically involved with reporter Jay Nakamura.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity," Taylor told the Times, going on to add that "for so many people having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful."

The character of Jon Kent was first introduced in 2015, though he only recently took on the Superman mantle in DC's comics. His current series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, started earlier this year, and Jon's father Clark Kent is continuing to have off-world adventures, IGN notes. "Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel," DC said of the forthcoming issue, showing off art from the comic in which Jon and Jay share a kiss. That issue is set to be published on Nov. 9.

In an interview with IGN, Taylor noted that he has had a number of queer storylines rejected throughout his career, which always made him feel like he was "letting down people," but he explained that he "always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes." Artist John Timms also told IGN that this development is a "pretty big deal," while adding, "I hope this kind of thing will not be seen as a big deal in the future."