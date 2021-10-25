Kristen Stewart says only 5 of her movies are 'really good'

If you're looking to check out some really good Kristen Stewart movies, you only have a handful of options — according to Stewart herself.

The Twilight star in an interview with the Sunday Times said she believes she's only made "five really good films," out of the "45 or 50 films" she's been in throughout her career. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work,'" she explained, per Page Six.

And no, she's not just talking about the five Twilight films. Stewart pointed 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria and 2016's Personal Shopper as some of her standout movies, but as far as what the others are, she said she'd "have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between." That being said, Stewart, while describing picking roles as a "crapshoot," noted that she's "only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn't fun. The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end."

Presumably, one of the five really good films is Spencer, as Stewart has been generating quite a bit of acclaim for her performance as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie. In fact, many Oscar pundits believe Stewart is the frontrunner to win Best Actress in 2022.