Succession star Brian Cox rips Johnny Depp and others in new book: 'So overblown, so overrated'

Johnny Depp is apparently not Brian Cox's number one boy.

The Succession star gets brutally honest about his feelings toward Depp and a number of other big stars in his upcoming book Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, The Big Issue reports.

"Personable though I'm sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated," Cox reportedly writes of Depp. "I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't. And subsequently, he's done even less."

And that's not all. Cox in the book reportedly calls Edward Norton a "nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse" and slams director Quentin Tarantino's movies for being "meretricious" and "all surface," writing, "Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance. I walked out of Pulp Fiction." Plus, Cox reportedly describes David Bowie as "not a particularly good actor" and says Michael Caine is "an institution" but that "I wouldn't describe Michael as my favourite." The rest of the book includes Cox slamming Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis, John Hurt, and Michael Gambon, according to the report.

The Logan Roy actor did have some nice things to say, though. According to The Big Issue, he praises the late Alan Rickman as "one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest and most incredibly smart men I've ever met," observes that Keanu Reeves has "become rather good over the years," and calls Morgan Freeman an "absolute gentleman."

Cox told The Big Issue that once his book comes out, "I'm expecting probably never to hear from some people again. But that's the way it goes."