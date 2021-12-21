Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis voice support for Chris Noth's sexual assault accusers

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have spoken out about the sexual assault allegations against their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

The three stars in a statement on social media addressed the recent assault allegations against Noth, who starred as Mr. Big on the show.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," Parker, Nixon, and Davis said in a joint statement. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Last week, two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth denied the allegations. "The encounters were consensual," he told the Reporter. "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." A third women subsequently came forward to accuse him of assaulting her in 2010.

Actor Zoe Lister-Jones has also accused Noth of "consistently sexually inappropriate" behavior and alleged he once "got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good,'" while they were filming an episode of Law & Order.

Noth recently reprised his role of Mr. Big on And Just Like That…, the revival of Sex and the City on HBO Max starring Parker, Nixon, and Davis. After the allegations emerged, Peloton pulled an ad from social media that starred Noth and was connected to his Sex and the City return. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," Peloton said. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot."

CBS on Monday also fired Noth from its drama series The Equalizer, announcing he "will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."