Chris Noth accused of being a 'sexual predator' by actress Zoe Lister-Jones after assault allegations

Actor Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Chris Noth of "sexually inappropriate" behavior after two women alleged the Sex and the City star assaulted them.

Lister-Jones on Instagram alleged that when she worked at a New York club that Noth owned, "he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter." She also alleged that when she was a guest star on Law & Order, Noth "was drunk on set," drank between takes, and "in one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.'"

Lister-Jones' claims came after two women accused Noth of sexual assault. The actor, who recently reprised his Sex and the City role of Mr. Big on the revival And Just Like That…, denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false" and questioning "why they are surfacing now."

In her Instagram post, Lister-Jones recalled feeling "relieved" when Noth's character of Mr. Big was killed off in the first episode of the Sex and the City revival because "I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator." She described her experiences as "small in comparison to the accounts of assault" that have come out but added that "navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear," also alleging Noth "capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented."

In the wake of the sexual assault allegations, Peloton removed an ad from social media starring Noth that tied into his recent Sex and the City return. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton representative told Variety. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot."