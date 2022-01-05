Chris Noth reportedly removed from And Just Like That finale after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth reportedly won't return in the finale of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That as planned after he was accused of sexual assault.

The actor, who played Mr. Big on Sex and the City and reprised the role in the new HBO Max revival, was set to cameo in the upcoming And Just Like That season finale, but he has now been edited out of the episode, TV Line reported and Variety confirmed.

The first episode of And Just Like That killed off Noth's character, and the season finale will reportedly include a scene where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) scatters his ashes at the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. According to TV Line, Carrie originally would have seen Big while on the bridge in a fantasy scene that has now been excised.

Since the premiere of And Just Like That debuted, multiple women have come forward to accuse Noth of sexually assaulting them. He has called the allegations "categorically false." Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have since expressed support for Noth's accusers.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," Parker, Nixon, and Davis said. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The And Just Like That finale, which will debut on Feb. 3, had not been finalized when the allegations against Noth emerged, TV Line reports.

Peloton previously pulled an ad starring Noth that it quickly produced to tie into his character's Peloton-related death on the show. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," Peloton said. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot." Noth was also fired from the CBS show The Equalizer.