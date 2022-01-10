Pose star Mj Rodriguez becomes the 1st trans actor to win a Golden Globe: 'This is not just for me'

Pose star Mj Rodriguez made history at Sunday's subdued, non-televised Golden Globes.

Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a drama series on Sunday for her performance in the FX series, and in doing so, she became the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. But Rodriguez wasn't able to celebrate the historic moment at the usual star-studded ceremony, as the Golden Globes were pulled from NBC this year and turned into a private event following controversy over the awards body's lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

With or without a public ceremony, though, Rodriguez still delivered an emotional acceptance speech on Instagram.

"Thank you Golden Globes," she said. "This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian, the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freaking world. This is not just for me. This is for y'all. This is the door that opens for y'all."

Rodriguez previously made history at the 2021 Emmys by becoming the first transgender performer nominated in a leading actor category, and only the third transgender actor nominated for any Emmy, though that award ended up going to Olivia Colman.

It was also significant that Rodriguez was acknowledging her Golden Globe win at all, as there had been questions about which studios and performers would promote their victories amid boycotts against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group faced backlash after it was revealed it had no Black members, leading to Sunday's non-televised ceremony without celebrities in attendance. "There was no acceptance speeches," Rodriguez noted on Instagram, "so I'll give it here."

Among the other firsts included Netflix taking the top Best Motion Picture - Drama award for the first time ever with The Power of the Dog. Hours after the ceremony, though, that film's official Twitter and Instagram pages made no mention of the win.