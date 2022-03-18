New trial provides 'no indication' ivermectin is 'clinically useful' in treating COVID-19

A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.

"There was no indication that ivermectin is clinically useful," Edward Mills. a lead researcher on the study, told the Journal.

Peter Hotez of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine also reviewed the findings and told the Journal they should "really help put to rest ivermectin and not give any credibility to the use of it for COVID-19."

The FDA hasn't approved ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and the agency has said that "currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19."

Still, ivermectin has been promoted as a potential treatment for COVID-19 by podcaster Joe Rogan, among others. Last year, Rogan said he took ivermectin when he contracted the coronavirus.