Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins the Fast & Furious franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise is about to go higher, further, faster.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has joined the cast of the next Fast & Furious film, Vin Diesel has revealed on Instagram.

"You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology," Diesel wrote. "Beyond her beauty, her intellect ... her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for."

Diesel added, "Welcome to the FAMILY Brie." He didn't announce who Larson will play, but this will be another big franchise role for the Oscar-winning actress. After earning an Academy Award for Room, Larson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2019's Captain Marvel, the MCU's first film centered around a female superhero. A sequel, The Marvels, hits theaters next year.

The casting also comes after Larson told Uproxx in February she wanted to appear in a Fast & Furious movie. "I'm obsessed," she said. "I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible."

She's now the latest big star cast in the tenth Fast & Furious film after Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC universe, signed up as a villain.

Fast & Furious 10 is expected to be the beginning of the end for the action franchise, which will conclude with the 11th movie. But at least one cast member won't be back for the finale: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been in a feud with Diesel for years after starring in multiple Fast films.

In November, Diesel publicly pleaded on Instagram for Johnson to return to the series. But Johnson rejected the request, flatly telling CNN he will "not be returning" and that "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation."

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for release in May 2023.