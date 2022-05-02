Amber Heard reportedly fires her PR team amid Johnny Depp trial

Actress Amber Heard has reportedly fired her PR team shortly before she's expected to testify in the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The Aquaman star has dropped the PR firm Precision Strategies "after getting frustrated with the press she's received" since the Depp trial began last month, The New York Post reported. "She doesn't like bad headlines," a source told the Post, while another source added she was "frustrated with her story not being told effectively."

Heard has now hired a new crisis management firm, Shane Communications, according to NBC News.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post about "representing domestic abuse." She never named Depp in the op-ed, but she previously accused him of domestic abuse, which he has denied.

The defamation trial has been ongoing in Virginia since April 11. Heard's lawyers have alleged Depp is an "obsessed ex-husband hellbent on revenge," while his team says she lied about her abuse allegations "for her own personal benefit." Jurors have heard several weeks of testimony, including from Depp, who said he has never "struck any woman in my life." At one point, Depp and Heard's former couples therapist testified that the two engaged in "mutual abuse."

Heard is expected to take the stand this week, according to Deadline. Since the trial began, Depp's fans have been flooding social media with support for him, and a petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 has surpassed three million signatures.