Doctor Who casts Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor

The Doctor is in.

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next Doctor on the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, BBC has announced. The 29-year-old actor is best known for his role as Eric Effiong on Netflix's Sex Education.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," Gatwa said. "I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

On the show, the Doctor is a time-traveling alien who can "regenerate" into a new body, allowing the lead actor to be swapped out every few years. Gatwa will be the 14th incarnation of the Doctor, succeeding Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor. He'll also become the first Black man to play the role after Jo Martin previously became the first Black Doctor.

Whittaker, who debuted as the Doctor in 2017, is set to bid farewell to Doctor Who in a special episode to air later this year. As Gatwa joins, former showrunner Russell T. Davies is also returning to the series.

"Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," Davies said. "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started."