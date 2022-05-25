Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp trial, denies rumor he pushed her down the stairs

Model Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp defamation trial to deny a rumor about her relationship with the actor.

Depp's legal team called Moss, who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the 1990s, for brief testimony on Wednesday, and she disputed claims that Depp once pushed her down the stairs. Instead, she testified that while they were on vacation together in Jamaica, she slipped and fell down the stairs.

"He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Moss said of Depp. When asked if Depp at any point in their relationship ever pushed her down any stairs, Moss said, "No."

Depp is suing Amber Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed about becoming a "public figure representing domestic abuse." He was not named in the article.

During testimony in a previous U.K. trial, Heard claimed Depp allegedly "pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs." While testifying in the U.S. trial, she again referenced this rumor, recounting that during an incident with Depp, "I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs." Depp's lawyer was seen fist-pumping in the courtroom when Moss was mentioned.