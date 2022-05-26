'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention after Uvalde shooting

Singer Don McLean has canceled a planned appearance at the National Rifle Association's upcoming convention in Texas in the wake of this week's deadly mass shooting in the state.

McLean, best known for his song "American Pie," was slated to perform at the NRA's annual meeting in Houston, Texas, which is scheduled for this weekend. But he says he "decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform" after 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"I'm sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well," McLean said.

The NRA convention, which will run from May 27 through May 29, will "showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry." The NRA said its "deepest sympathies are with the families and victims" of the shooting.

The event is still expected to include a speech by former President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday he will keep his "longtime commitment" to speak because the United States needs "real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are also slated to attend. On Wednesday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke called on Abbott to "immediately withdraw" from the NRA event and "urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."