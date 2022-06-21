Elon Musk's trans daughter files to drop last name, doesn't want to be related to him

One of Elon Musk's children has filed legal documents seeking to drop her last name to avoid any association with her famous father.

18-year-old Xavier Musk, who is transgender, filed documents in Los Angeles to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, citing "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," TMZ reports.

The Tesla CEO has seven children, five of whom, including Xavier, he shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk was married to Wilson, a Canadian author, from 2000 through 2008. He also shares two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes.

On Twitter, Musk has said he "absolutely" supports transgender people but complained that "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." Earlier this month, he was criticized for a tweet saying that "we are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option."

A day before news of his daughter's filing broke, Musk marked Father's Day by tweeting, "I love all my kids so much," but he has not directly responded to the news. According to TMZ, a hearing on the request is scheduled for Friday.