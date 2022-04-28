Oklahoma Legislature passes 6-week abortion ban

The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to Senate Bill 1503, which bans abortions after roughly 6 weeks of pregnancy and allows citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who performs or knowingly aids in an abortion.

The strict measure is modeled after Texas' abortion law, and is one of several restrictive bills passed in Oklahoma this month. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has promised to sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk.

Senate Bill 1503 prohibits abortions once early cardiac activity is detected in an embryo or fetus, which is typically around six weeks into a pregnancy. This bill does make exceptions for medical emergencies.

Planned Parenthood and the Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic have filed separate challenges to Senate Bill 1503 and Senate Bill 612, a near-total abortion ban Stitt signed this month. "Oklahoma is a critical state for abortion access right now, with many Texans fleeing to Oklahoma for abortion care," Nancy Northrup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "These bans would further decimate abortion access across the south."