The first-ever Hmong American Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee struck gold on Thursday following her performance in the women's individual all-around, ESPN reports, making her the fifth-straight American to win the title, adds The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, as she clinched the top spot, Lee's family and friends back home in Minnesota shared cheers, shouts, and screams of gold-medal celebration, all of which could probably be heard in Tokyo.

Watch the adorable moment below: