U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson's family and friends went nuts after his last-second gold medal win
Minnesota's 21-year-old Gable Steveson on Friday became the first U.S. freestyle heavyweight wrestler to win Olympic gold since 1992, and his last-second defeat of 2016 bronze medalist Georgia's Geno Petriashvili had friends and family going insane in celebration from afar.
As for how he plans to commemorate his back flip-worthy win, Steveson said he'll probably take his family out for steaks and buy his mom a Louis Vuitton purse, he told The Associated Press. "She deserves it," he said.
Watch his family's awe-struck reaction below: