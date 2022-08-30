Chris Rock says he turned down offer to host 2023 Oscars after Will Smith slap

And the 2023 Oscar host won't be Chris Rock.

During a recent stand-up show, the comedian told the crowd he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards in the aftermath of Will Smith slapping him on stage this year, according to the Arizona Republic.

Rock joked that returning to host the Oscars after the incident would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant." Simpson ate at an Italian restaurant in June 1994, and waiter Ron Goldman reportedly came to her house to return a pair of glasses that were left behind before they were both killed.

Rock also reportedly told the crowd he turned down a Super Bowl after the incident.

Smith slapped Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars after Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a bald head. She has been open about her struggle with alopecia. Rock previously hosted the Oscars in 2016, during which he also mocked Jada Pinkett Smith for boycotting the show for its lack of diversity.

Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years over the slap, though he can still be nominated for awards. Rock, meanwhile, has not spoken extensively about the incident, though he's referenced it during his stand-up shows. In July, he joked about "getting smacked by Suge Smith." Rock also turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmys in the aftermath of the slap, according to Deadline.

In an apology video released in July, Smith said he reached out to Rock but was told he's "not ready" to speak with him.

"I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Smith said.