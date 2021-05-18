The week's best parenting advice: May 18, 2021

How to have the 'gun talk'

Guns are extremely common in the U.S. Forty-four percent of Americans live in a gun household, according to Pew. Even if you don't own a gun yourself, your children will, at some point, be in a house where one is present. That's why it's important to have what Patrick Hayes at Lifehacker calls the "gun talk" with other parents. Key questions might include: "Do you have loaded guns in your home?" "Is ammunition stored separately?" "Do you use child-resistant locks?" Asking these kinds of questions might feel awkward at first, or even confrontational, but research shows "gun owners and non-gun owners actually have more closely aligned views than you might expect when it comes to things like gun safety and regulation," writes Hayes. And the consequences of not asking could be deadly: It's not uncommon for a firearm to be kept loaded, and data suggests as many as 40 percent of gun owners may not be securing their firearms properly, Hayes reports. "The topic is vital to protecting children and shouldn't be taboo among parents." [Lifehacker]