John Fetterman 'can work full duty in public office,' doctor says in new report

Democrat John Fetterman "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office," the congressional candidate's primary care physician concluded in a medical report shared with The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May, is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"I've been feeling good, and I feel strong, but absolutely it's good to actually see numbers be put on paper," the candidate told the Inquirer on Wednesday. "You can see where you're at ... and as we've always maintained, our doctors have been very confident that we're able to — fit to serve — and we've been very transparent about our issues and our challenges throughout all of this."

Chen said Fetterman's physical exam was normal, as was his blood pressure and heart rate. The candidate "spoke intelligently without cognitive defects," though he does continue to have trouble with auditory processing and will occassionally "miss" words, the doctor added. That said, Fetterman's "communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit, assisted by speech therapy, which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke."

"Overall, Lt. Gov. Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices," Chen continued.

Post-stroke, Oz has repeatedly called into question Fetterman's fitness for office and urged his Democratic counterpart to release his medical records. Chen's examination is the latest information on Fetterman's health since his campaign "released a note from his cardiologist in June," writes the Inquirer.

Chen donated $500 to Fetterman's campaign in January of 2021, per the Inquirer; Fox News has that number at over $1,300 within the last year.