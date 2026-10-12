3 tips to finally build up an emergency fund

Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Conceptual image of a green credit card inside of a red box with glass cover and a hammer with text saying &quot;In Case Of Emergency Break Glass&quot;
Unplanned expenses are sure to crop up eventually, whether from a job loss or a medical bill
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)

Establishing an emergency fund is likely something you know you should do. Setting aside the funds to make it happen, however, can be another story, especially with the ever-rising costs of living and other savings priorities.

But if you ever find yourself in a pinch — whether it be from a surprise medical bill or a pricey but nonnegotiable car repair — you will be very glad to have an emergency fund stashed away. You may otherwise find yourself taking on debt to cover the cost, which will just add another worry to your financial plate. Here are three tips to help you start building.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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