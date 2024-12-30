4 tips to make your New Year's financial resolutions a success

Self-discipline alone may not do the trick

Pink piggy bank sitting on a seesaw opposite a 2025 sign, in equal balance
'Make sure to account for the constraints of reality, such as inflation or continued living expenses'
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

The start of a new year may seem like a good time to make all those changes you have been putting off — whether that means a healthier diet, less screen time or better financial habits. But all too often, come February, those well-intentioned resolutions kicked off on New Year's Day have fallen by the wayside. So how can you actually make them stick this time around? And is it even worth trying?

"Despite public perceptions that such resolutions are a waste of time, some findings suggest they can help people achieve their goals, at least for a while," said The New York Times. One study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychology found that "almost half the people who made a New Year's resolution reported being successful after six months, compared with 4% of people who acknowledged a behavior they wanted to change but had not made a resolution," said the outlet.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸