What is credit card churning and why is it risky?

Churners frequently open new credit cards with the intent of earning a welcome bonus and accessing other perks

Illustrated image of multicolored credit cards organized into a circular pattern against a blue background
The strategy is 'used by travel hackers to earn large quantities of reward points and miles quickly'
(Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

In the wide-ranging world of credit card rewards and benefits, it can seem tempting to try to catch 'em all. Enter: credit card churning.

This process involves frequently opening new credit cards with the intent of earning the welcome bonus and perhaps some other perks along the way. After that, churners usually close out the cards. The strategy is often "used by travel hackers to earn large quantities of reward points and miles quickly," said The Points Guy, a credit card blog. But while it may seem akin to beating the system, the practice has some major drawbacks worth noting.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸