What to know before cosigning a loan

Consider the long-lasting implications before helping out a loved one

One person is signing a contract while another person is pointing to the correct place to sign on the document. A pile of money sits on the table next to them.
Cosigners do not have any rights to the loan funds or whatever those funds are used for
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Cosigning a loan is a good way to help out someone in your life who is struggling to get one — whether a student or personal loan — on their own terms. This may be because they do not meet the lender's credit score requirements or they do not yet have a sufficient credit history or income (as is often the case with students).

While you might feel tempted to move quickly to help out a loved one, cosigning has some serious and long-lasting implications. Here is what to consider before signing your name on any dotted lines.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

