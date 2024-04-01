Is it ever worth taking a pay cut?

Though a lower income will mean reworking your budget, it can also mean more free time and a better work-life balance

Scissors lying on a table next to a piece of paper that says "salary," cut in half
There are steps you can take to adjust to living on a lower income
(Image credit: takasuu / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

If you believe that money equals happiness, then willingly accepting a pay cut may sound like a straight path to gloom and doom. But as it turns out, some people who trade their higher-paying job for one with a lower salary end up "happier," said The Wall Street Journal. Though a lower income obviously entails reworking the budget, it also "can come with a raise in free time and work-life balance." 

Still, "while a better work-life balance may benefit your mental health," said USA Today, "taking a pay cut could negatively impact your financial health," which is obviously important as well.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Savings
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us