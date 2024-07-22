When is pet insurance worth it?

Decide if it makes more sense to brace for big vet bills or pay a regular premium

Cat wearing medical bandage on injured front paw
The costs of vet visits are rising
Becca Stanek, The Week US
The question of whether pet insurance is worthwhile has become particularly pertinent amid upticks in the cost of veterinarian care. In June, the insurance company Nationwide cited the "rising cost of going to the vet" in its announcement that it "will drop about 100,000 pet insurance policies over the next year," said Forbes

But while going to the vet is rarely easy on the wallet, pet insurance is not necessarily cheap either. "The average annual cost for an accident and illness policy is about $676 for dogs and $383 for cats, according to NAPHIA data from 2023," said NerdWallet.



Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

