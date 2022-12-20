Why pet rent is so hotly contested

Pet owners can often expect to pay a one-time pet security deposit or a non-refundable pet fee when they start a new lease. However, landlords everywhere are tacking on an additional monthly fee for furry roommates, catching some pet owners off guard. Pet rent is slowly becoming the norm, and the extra cost puts some pet owners in an inconvenient position. Can landlords put a price on companionship?

Here's everything you need to know about pet rent:

What is pent rent?

It's not uncommon for pet owners to get hit with extra charges when renting an apartment. Pet-friendly apartments typically charge a one-time pet deposit or fee upfront when you sign the lease. Prices range from $50 to hundreds of dollars and might be non-refundable. Many landlords have added pet rent, a monthly fee ranging from $10 to $50 on top of the regular rent.

Landlords say the fees are meant to offset the cost of any damage the pets might cause to the property. Nicole Ryan, a spokesperson for the National Apartment Association, told MarketWatch that if local laws permit it, landlords could implement the recurring monthly pet rent to cover the costs of "increased wear-and-tear" caused by pets. This would include any cleaning, maintenance, or landscaping costs incurred after renters with pets move out of the property.

Earlier this year, a U.K. survey found that 85 percent of landlords and agents reported damage to their property by pets. However, some studies indicate that some landlords are charging deposits and pet rent that exceed the cost of pet-related damages. The 2021 "Pet Inclusive Housing Initiative Report" from Michelson Found Animals and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that tenants pay $864 in deposits and $600 a year in extra rent fees. Yet, "the average dollar amount of extra damages caused by pets is $210 and many residents choose to pay for these damages out of their own pockets."

Is pet rent legal?

Laws and regulations regarding security deposits, rentals, and pets vary, so landlords and tenants must be familiar with local, state, and federal laws. Security deposits are generally legal, but some states limit how much a landlord can collect. For example, states that have rent control laws prohibit landlords from charging higher than a specified amount for a deposit.