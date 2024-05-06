How much can you save shopping secondhand?

Buying used instead of new isn't only good for the environment — it is also beneficial for your wallet. In part, that's why thrifting has been on the rise in recent years. An estimated 82% of Americans bought or sold pre-owned items in 2022, and 93% of those shoppers reported they are thrifting "to offset the impact of inflation," said The Cool Down , citing a report by OfferUp.

That trend is only likely to continue, driven largely by the shopping habits of Gen Z, said Quartz , based on a report by thredUP. By 2026, "the global secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 127%," which is "three times faster than the apparel market overall."

So how can you get in on this shopping trend, and just how much can it save you?

How much is it possible to save buying used?

On an item-per-item basis, it is estimated that "depending on what you purchase, you can save between 25% and 50% off the item's original price" by buying used, said The Fool .

How much can that add up to? "According to a recent CouponFollow report, the average person can save $146 a month, or $1,760 a year, by buying secondhand goods," said GOBankingRates .

Plus, the items you can find on the secondhand market are not just "tattered castoffs or bargain-bin specials," said The Washington Post. Rather, particularly online, there is a selection of "premium, quality goods at a price and, at times, convenience, rivaling Amazon's shopping cart."

What items are better to buy used than new?

Of course, there are some select items you might want to buy new instead of used, said The Balance — think underwear, tires and computer software.

But there are plenty more that are smart to shop for used. In particular, items to look for secondhand include:

Exercise equipment: "There's a good chance exercise equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, and dumbbells, are still in good condition," said Reader's Digest .

Video games: "Save $10-$20 on the latest titles by waiting a couple of months to buy a used copy," said The Balance. Plus, used games "are usually in pretty good shape."

Toys: "Like clothing, toys are often only used for a short time — bad news for parents, good news for you," said Reader's Digest. Just don't forget about "sanitizing toys before use."

Hand tools: When it comes to hand tools, "they are simple, tough and it's easy to evaluate their condition."

Furniture: "With just a little DIY, you can often turn an inexpensive pre-owned piece into one that looks good as new while saving a significant amount of money compared to what you would have buying new," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, said to Reader's Digest.

How can you find deals shopping secondhand?

Shopping secondhand can involve a little more legwork than simply walking into a store and plucking a brand-new item off the shelf. But with a little know-how, you can find what you're looking for — and at a competitive price.

If you are shopping in-person as opposed to online, "there's a correlation between the merchandise and the location of the store," said U.S. News & World Report . "Depending on the types of items you're looking for — and if you're searching for premium products at a reduced rate or weathered pre-owned pieces at rock-bottom prices — you may want to reconsider perusing resale shops located in affluent neighborhoods." Additionally, the "time and day" you go can matter, said U.S. News & World Report, as stores may receive deliveries or have sales at regular times.

When secondhand shopping online, you can streamline your search with the "'used items' tab on Google Shopping," which "scans many of the largest retailer sites including eBay, Etsy, Mercari, Poshmark and Amazon, as well as physical chains," said the Post.

For those concerned with their items being vetted, "big centralized marketplaces such as Goodwill, Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Renewed are clearinghouses for used, returned and refurbished items," said the Post — though keep in mind "the selection is not as vast."

Whether you are shopping secondhand online or in person, make sure to "stay skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true," said U.S. News & World Report, and use your judgment when determining whether an item is better purchased used or new.