How much can you save shopping secondhand?

Many Americans are buying pre-owned items to counteract the effects of inflation

Young man looking through clothes rail in vintage shop
By 2026, the global secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 127%
(Image credit: Raphye Alexius / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

Buying used instead of new isn't only good for the environment — it is also beneficial for your wallet. In part, that's why thrifting has been on the rise in recent years. An estimated 82% of Americans bought or sold pre-owned items in 2022, and 93% of those shoppers reported they are thrifting "to offset the impact of inflation," said The Cool Down, citing a report by OfferUp.

That trend is only likely to continue, driven largely by the shopping habits of Gen Z, said Quartz, based on a report by thredUP. By 2026, "the global secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 127%," which is "three times faster than the apparel market overall."

Personal Finance Shopping
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

