What to do if you are 'debanked' as complaints soar

Complaints about debanking have soared as worried customers turn to the industry watchdog for help.

Cases referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) rose by 44%, the Commons' Treasury committee was told, with 3,858 new complaints about closed accounts received in the 12 months to the end of March.

The prevalence of debanking, where customers – in both a personal and business capacity – have their accounts closed, has led to "wider concerns" about how and when banks can "deny basic services to customers", said The Times .

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The rise in complaints has once again drawn attention to a "hot political topic" recently highlighted by Nigel Farage. The former Brexit Party leader launched a "furious public response" to the closing of his accounts at private bank Coutts last year, after his political views were deemed a factor in the bank's decision, said Bloomberg .

Why are people debanked?

There is a "long list" of circumstances where a bank may choose to close down a person's account. These can range from "instances or suspicions of fraud and money laundering" to an individual using their account to move cryptocurrency, which could "raise red flags" as the currency is unregulated, said The Telegraph .

However, there are also "random and confusing" reasons a bank could close your account; for example, if your account is "barely used".

Banks are also said to be "keeping an eye on so-called politically exposed people", whose public views come under scrutiny, the paper added. Financial institutions must "apply enhanced due diligence" to politically affiliated customers, due to concerns about "money laundering or accepting cash from illegal sources".

However, MPs have warned that some people are being "frozen out of the financial system" by banks and other providers due to "opinions or lifestyle or because of cost issues", rather than worries about potential financial crime, The Times said.

What to do if you've been debanked

With "thousands of everyday people" having their bank accounts closed each day, it is important to pay attention to what could happen next, said The Telegraph.

The matter can "cause confusion and financial problems" for those affected, "especially when they believe they haven't done anything wrong".

Indeed, the consequences for those who have been debanked can be wide-ranging. The measure "cuts off access to essential financial utilities that most law-abiding citizens and companies take for granted", said law firm Bindmans . This can include a person being unable to receive income, or struggling to process payments themselves.

If you lose access to your bank account, customers should contact their "bank's customer service team as soon as possible" to see if the matter can be resolved, said Interpolitan Money. If this fails, complaining to the Financial Ombudsman Service is the next best course of action.

What happens next?

Debanking may not be a huge risk to everyone. In fact, "tougher rules" are being brought in to "stamp out debanking" and protect both banks and customers, the government website confirmed in October 2023.

New legislation set to be placed before parliament will require banks to "give people 90 days' notice that their account will be shut – up from two months", said The Telegraph. In the vast majority of cases, the bank will also be required to tell their customer why the account is being closed "unless they are not legally allowed to".

These new rules – the Payment Services (Contract Terminations Amendment) Regulations 2024 – are expected to be approved by parliament before the summer and come into force "as soon as practicable thereafter".