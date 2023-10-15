The Week Unwrapped: Housing, a bank rescue, and 1918

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Week and Arion McNicoll, standing in for Olly Mann, delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Rebekah Evans, Guy Anker and Holden Frith.

In this week’s episode, we discuss:

Housing

A new report has shown England is officially the worst place in the developed world for housing, offering a snapshot of the ongoing housing crisis. Leaking roofs, damp walls and mouldy floors have all been reported. What is wrong with England's homes? Who is suffering the most from poor conditions? And will circumstances improve?

A bank rescue

High-street lender Metro Bank secured a last minute rescue deal after its share price plunged last week following concerns over its finances. Fifteen years on from the 2008 financial crisis, how safe are our banks? And how can savers and investors protect themselves against banks going bust and losing their money?

1918

Research published on Monday has challenged the long-held belief that the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was unique in its indiscriminate ability to kill otherwise healthy people of all ages. In fact, according to scientists at University of Colorado and McMaster University in Ontario, a disproportionate number of victims were also suffering from cancer or tuberculosis. As well as changing what we know about this century-old pandemic, could it inform how we respond to future outbreaks of flu?

