The Week Unwrapped: How is professional sport dealing with dementia?

Plus, is fossil-fuel advertising on borrowed time? And do male authors need more support?

Three 1960s footballers diving to head a football
(Image credit: Hutchinson / Mirrorpix / Getty Images)

How is professional sport dealing with dementia? Is fossil-fuel advertising on borrowed time? And do male authors need more support?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸