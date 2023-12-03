The Week Unwrapped: Nikki Haley, leaseholds and the death of funerals
Has Donald Trump met his match? Will a new law help homebuyers? And why are funerals falling out of favour?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Julia Macfarlane, Guy Anker and Leaf Arbuthnot
In this week's episode, we discuss:
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump may be the front runner in the Republican presidential primary, but an influential network associated with Charles Koch has thrown its backing behind Nikki Hayley, the former governor for South Carolina. With just seven weeks before the Iowa caucuses, the endorsement could radically shake up the field. Has Trump finally met his match?
Leaseholds
The government plans to introduce new legislation prohibiting the creation of new leasehold properties in a bill set to be presented to parliament this week. Will this proposed law lead to an increase in leasehold prices? And what potential benefits could it offer to new homebuyers?
The death of funerals
Less than half of people want a funeral when they die, according to a new study, prompting the Archbishop of Canterbury to warn that society is forgetting how to "cope with loss". Are people seeking other options, or is the cost of funerals now just too high for many?
