The Week Unwrapped: Why is Iran texting Swedes?

Plus, should we administer our own vaccines? And what's the latest outrage at X.com?

Iranian protestors burning a Swedish flag in response to a Quran burning in Stockholm in 2023
Iranian protestors burning a Swedish flag in response to a Quran burning in Stockholm in 2023
(Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Why is Iran sending text messages to Swedes? Should we administer our own vaccines? And what's the latest outrage at X.com? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

