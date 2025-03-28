The Week Unwrapped: Will academics leave American universities?

Plus could an acquittal force Japan to rethink the death penalty? And are we turning a blind eye to modern slavery in solar panel factories?

Solar panels at the power plant in La Colle des Mees.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Gerard Julien)

Will academics leave American universities? Could an acquittal force Japan to rethink the death penalty? And are we turning a blind eye to modern slavery in solar panel factories? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

