Israel confirms strike in Beirut against Hezbollah

The attack is believed to be retaliation for a rocket launch from Lebanon that killed a dozen this week in Golan Heights

Rescuers on the street near a building with destroyed top floors following an Israeli military strike on Beirut's southern suburb
Violence between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with the latest being an Israeli military strike on Beirut's southern suburb
What happened

The Israeli military on Tuesday announced it carried out a missile strike against a Hezbollah commander in suburban Beirut. The attack is believed to be retaliation for a rocket launch from Lebanon that killed at least a dozen children this week in the Druze Arab village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the incident. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

