Feature

7 brutally funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Artists take on his swift downfall, the Republican double-standard, and more

byThe Week Staff
August 13, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Rivers | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Joel Pett | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

