Political cartoons for October 31

Friday's cartoons include presidential pardons, bombing boats, and Andrew Cuomo's big scare

By
last updated

This political cartoon is set on the trading floor of the NYC exchange. Two male brokers are surrounded by computer screens. There are two large monitors and a list of stocks pictured near the top of the image. One of the screens shows an image of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao smiling. One trader says to the other, &amp;ldquo;What is the crypto market worth today?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;A presidential pardon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This two panel political cartoon depicts a man in a small row boat on the left side. He sings &amp;ldquo;Row, Row, Row Your Boat&amp;rdquo; merrily to himself. The right side of the image depicts the man and the boat being engulfed by a massive explosion as a USA jet flies overhead.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

New York mayoral candidate Andew Cuomo answers the door on Halloween in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s frightened by a trick-or-treater shaped like a piece of paper with the words, &amp;ldquo;Latest polls.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man reclines on a couch in a female psychiatrist&amp;rsquo;s office in this political cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;I completely stopped watching Trump on the news, and the panic attacks stopped.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside the House of Representatives building where a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Government Shutdown&amp;rdquo; is nearby on a stanchion. A group of four trick-or-treaters is checking out their candy haul. Three have lots of candy and are dressed as a Minion, a witch, and a ghost with a MAGA hat. The fourth is in a raincoat, tie, and carries a briefcase. He has no candy and the Minion says, &amp;ldquo;Maybe your federal government employee costume was a mistake?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon&amp;rsquo;s title is in the upper right corner and reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump Says He&amp;rsquo;ll Resume Nuclear Testing.&amp;rdquo; The main part of the image is a brightly-colored mushroom cloud labeled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown&amp;rdquo; looming over a destroyed Capitol building and Washington monument. A voice from the White House says, &amp;ldquo;Good thing the East Wing is already destroyed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a suit with a briefcase that reads &amp;ldquo;Work Force&amp;rdquo; carries a giant sign of protest in this editorial cartoon. It reads, &amp;ldquo;Workers of the world untie.&amp;rdquo; The &amp;ldquo;untie&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out and replaced with the word &amp;ldquo;Unite.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Artificial intelligence corrected it for me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a young boy dressed as batman and a young girl dressed as a witch. They are surrounded by three small piles of candy and one large pile. The girl looks at her candy and says, &amp;ldquo;This is my chocolate pile, my gummies pile, my hard candy pile..&amp;rdquo; before she looks at the large pile of candy and says, &amp;ldquo;And my stockpile since the GOP ended my SNAP food benefit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A man and a woman in a pick-up truck drive on a bumpy, makeshift road as construction cones fly about. The woman in the passenger seat says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t want to go four-wheelin&amp;rsquo; Henry! Get back on the road!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;This IS the road!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is set outside the White House and the title at the bottom of the image reads, &amp;ldquo;Trick-or-treating at the White House.&amp;rdquo; One child is dressed as a Minion and the other as Sonic the Hedgehog. The Minion says, &amp;ldquo;I got a chunk of the East WIng. What did you get?&amp;rdquo; Sonic responds, &amp;ldquo;Measles, probably.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

