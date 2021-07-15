The culture shock of a purple state

My Twitter feed in early May was suddenly deluged with screenshots of bubbly charts from The New York Times, which had launched an interactive tool for readers to learn if they "live in a political bubble." "Enter your address," it directed, "to see the political party of the thousand voters closest to you." I hardly needed to enter my address to know the answer. My majority-minority, historically working-class neighborhood in Minnesota was deep, deep blue — as indeed the Times tool confirmed. "You live in a Democratic bubble," it told me. "Only 3 percent of your neighbors are Republicans." The rest were Democrats, per the chart, which showed no independents at all. Maybe my husband and I, both libertarians, were literally the only ones? If I'd zoomed out to the Twin Cities more broadly, the figures would've been a bit more balanced, but not much. The cities are a longtime Democratic stronghold trending left. Our friends' politics pretty much matched our neighborhood, too. Two other libertarians and one Republican couple aside, the locus of our social circle's political debate usually hovered around the choice between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Then I moved to Pennsylvania. As you may know, it's a swing state. My new neighborhood in the Pittsburgh area is far more politically diverse than our old haunts in St. Paul — that New York Times tool estimates around two thirds of my immediate neighbors are Democrats, but my educated guess is they're considerably more centrist than the Minnesota crowd. (My old county was nearly evenly split between President Biden, Sanders, and Warren in 2020; here, Biden won 77 percent of the vote to Sanders' 20.) We've officially left the lefty bubble.

I was aware of that difference before our move, but I've been surprised by how much of a culture shock it has proven. I didn't expect much of an adjustment period, because it's not as if I was a Democrat among Democrats in Minnesota. I never felt politically at home there, and our neighborhood's extreme partisan uniformity produced an assumption of consensus that occasionally made for awkward moments. Friends and acquaintances would broach political topics without a millisecond's consideration that I might not share their basic beliefs and general policy preferences. I didn't really mind, because, again, our neighborhood was 97 percent Democratic and overwhelmingly progressive. Our municipal general elections were functionally Democratic primaries. I'd never seen a MAGA hat in real life. Those assumptions about me were reasonable given where my home was — they just happened to be wrong. When my husband and I came to our new neighborhood in Pennsylvania for the first time, I spotted a MAGA hat a block from our house within two hours of our arrival in the state. We started counting yard signs. I'd written here at The Week about political signs in our Minnesota community several months prior, and we found some of the same trends in Pittsburgh. The "In this house, we believe…" sign that had become ubiquitous in the Twin Cities was propagating in the Pennsylvania ecosystem as well. But here, it's far from the undisputed front yard champion it is in St. Paul. Its right-wing mirrors, we figured, were Trump 2020 materials, signs expressing vehement opposition to Democrats ("BIDEN IS A LIAR" declares a homemade placard I pass twice a week now, the centerpiece of a complex, multi-sign display with an extensive impeachment agenda), and enthusiastic Americana with a political edge (like the flag a few blocks over which depicts Jesus as both lion and lamb against a backdrop of an American flag plus the cross, which is draped with a second American flag). Our tally came out nearly even, and that's my rough impression in social interactions, too. On the left-hand side of the ledger: the church childcare coordinator who wondered if we'd be comfortable with our toddlers playing with toys other toddlers had recently touched given ongoing COVID-19 concerns. On the right-hand side: I got my hair cut and, while chatting with the hairdresser, found myself flailing to describe my work as a journalist in a way which would subtly communicate I understand Republican concerns about traditional and social media, even if I don't share many of them. She asked about the topic of my new book, and I realized the elevator pitch I'd give a Twin Cities resident will need some tweaks here. My mid-haircut revision is emblematic of the single biggest source of the culture shock I'm feeling: I never know what to expect.