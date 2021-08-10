Are childless Americans really uninvested in the future?

The notion of giving parents extra voting power is one of those conservative ideas — like the flat tax and privatizing Social Security — that makes for an interesting thought experiment. But it's also one of those conservative ideas that seems a lot less interesting when politicians put their spin on it. Here's how Hillbilly Elegy author and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance recently framed the issue at a conservative gathering: "Why is this just a normal fact of American life that the leaders of our country should be people who don't have a personal indirect stake in it via their own offspring, via their own children and grandchildren?"

Obviously Vance wasn't raising the issue like some think-tank wonk, noodling the pros and cons, costs and benefits. He seemed to mostly care about placing it in a partisan, "culture war" context to gain attention for his campaign. As Vance later told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, "We are running this country — via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs — by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats are controlled by people without children." (Vice President Harris has two stepchildren, it should be noted.)

Silly stuff, really. To take just one aspect: All those Democrats say they are deeply concerned about climate change — unlike many GOPers — even though the worst impacts might not happen for decades or more. Yet once you peel away the needlessly inflammatory rhetoric, you'll find an intriguing economic issue: When societies start having fewer kids, do they also become less future-oriented in their policymaking? It's certainly a question worth pondering given the declining birth rates in many rich countries, including the United States. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. population growth is now approaching zero, with a chance it might even turn negative this year. The decline goes back to the global financial crisis and economic downturn when the U.S. birth rate tanked and never recovered.