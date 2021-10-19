Terry McAuliffe has a friend in singer-songwriter Carole King

you just call out my name

All you've gotta do is call — or in the case of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D), have her sign some fundraising emails.

According to McAuliffe campaign staffer Christina Freundlich, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Carole King has reportedly brought in $75,000 for McAuliffe's bid so far. Not to mention emails signed by King are apparently some of the campaign's top performing.

Carole King has brought in $75k for @TerryMcAuliffe so far. She's a multi platinum award winning artist and a top 10 performing email signer for us https://t.co/ixza75mNgs — Christina Freundlich (@christinafreund) October 18, 2021

At this point, it's hard to say which is a better accolade for King — her newfound role of celebrity McAuliffe champion, or her status as a Grammy award-winning artist. Quite the toss-up.