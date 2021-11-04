GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn't ruling out a 2024 presidential run

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) won't seek re-election in 2022, but that doesn't mean he's done with politics.

Kinzinger, one of the two GOP members on the Jan. 6 House select committee, announced his decision last month. He told CNN on Thursday that he's thinking about running for statewide office, and will "probably" know by January if he plans on running for governor or senator. Next year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are both up for re-election.

Kinzinger also said he "definitely" wouldn't rule out a presidential bid in 2024. He is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans he believes are enabling Trump by letting him spread false claims about the 2020 election. "The key is, how do we restore the honor of the party in the country?" Kinzinger said.

In recent years, it's been hard for Republicans to win statewide races in Illinois, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) told CNN that Kinzinger won't have an easy road ahead of him. "It would be very hard," Krishnamoorthi said. "If you're a Republican here in our state, it's not easy unless you embrace Trump. So that's question No. 1. And question No. 2 is, do you embrace a lot of the policies that are popular in Illinois? So I'm not sure what the path is."