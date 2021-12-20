Jan. 6 committee asks Republican lawmaker for information

For the first time, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is requesting information from a seated lawmaker.

On Monday, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), saying the panel received "evidence from multiple witnesses" showing Perry had "an important role" in the efforts to install Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark, a former Department of Justice official, was reportedly open to pursuing former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

In his letter, Thompson also told Perry that the committee has information indicating he communicated "at various relevant times with the White House and others involved in other relevant topics, including regarding allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted." Thompson said he'd like Perry to meet with the committee between now and Jan. 4. Perry's office did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.