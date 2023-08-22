Who is 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson?

After spending decades writing self-help books, starting nonprofits dedicated to building peace, and serving as a self-described "spiritual thought leader," Marianne Williamson has pivoted to politics.

The 71-year-old is a two-time Democratic presidential candidate who first ran in 2020 and has now joined the 2024 race. When she announced her second long-shot bid in March 2023, Williamson said an outsider like her needed to participate in politics because "the status quo ... will not disrupt itself." She also vowed to end "a sociopathic economic system that in policy after policy after policy makes sure that those who already have will probably get more and those who do not have will have a hard time even surviving."

A book changes everything

Williamson has been fighting for the underdog since she was young and says that her liberal parents made her "deeply aware of issues of social justice." She was born in Houston to an immigration lawyer and stay-at-home mom, and was part of the "cultural and spiritual revolution" of the 1960s and 1970s. "I was every bit a child of my generation," she declared.

She spent two years at Pomona College in California studying philosophy and theater before dropping out and working odd jobs. The trajectory of Williamson's life changed after she picked up a copy of "A Course in Miracles," a self-study program published in 1975 that seeks to help readers learn how to heal relationships "through the inspired practice of forgiveness." Williamson is Jewish, and this program — which was written by Helen Schucman, who said she was channeling Jesus Christ — further piqued her interest in spirituality.

This was Williamson's "path out of hell," she said. "Before the 'Course,' I felt like I was on a desperate journey to find God, but as much as I climbed up this huge flight of stone steps in front of a cathedral, my knees bloody and my elbows bloody, the cathedral door was locked," Williamson told The New York Times in 2019. "And when I read the 'Course,' I thought I understood the key." She started giving lectures on "A Course in Miracles," and as the AIDS epidemic began to rage, Williamson founded the nonprofit Project Angel Food, which delivered food to people dying of the disease.