'Is Hollywood undergoing a gun reform reckoning?'

'Hollywood tries a new role — gun safety advocacy'

Renée Graham in The Boston Globe

Hollywood has long normalized "guns as cool and fun," says Renée Graham. But more than 250 "Hollywood creatives" signed an open letter urging filmmakers to model "gun safety best practices" more after the 2022 deadly mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. "Now gun safety may slowly become Hollywood's thing." But the film industry "has a long way to go to help make gun safes" as common as shootouts on screen.

'Why Democrats are losing their grip on Latino voters'

Jason L. Riley in The Wall Street Journal

Democrats are losing their advantage with Hispanic voters, says Jason L. Riley. Barack Obama carried this long-reliably Democratic voting bloc by 44 points in 2012, but by 2020 that margin was down to 21 points. And former President Donald Trump's standing with Latinos has improved since then, despite his hardline immigration views. Policy analysts say "the Democrats' cultural lurch to the left" has turned off some Latino voters, many of whom "put economic interests above their ethnic identity."

'The fight against birth control is already here'

Mary Ziegler in Slate

Republicans accused progressives of "political fearmongering" when they warned contraceptives were next after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade's protection of abortion rights, says Mary Ziegler. "But the concerns about birth control’s fate don’t seem so far-fetched anymore." An appeals court last week handed a victory to a former Texas solicitor general who "masterminded many of the key post-Dobbs anti-abortion strategies" and is now trying to use them to undermine teen access to contraception without parental consent.

'Want more women in tech and STEM jobs... ? Start in early education'

Rachael Gannon in The Oklahoman

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives help make workplaces "safer for women" and enrich "organizational culture with diverse perspectives," says Rachael Gannon. This is particularly important in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, where women constitute just 35% of the U.S. workforce. Early education helps steer more women into STEM careers. Companies can do their part by offering "benefits tailored to support women," including comprehensive parental leave and child-care discounts, to break down key "barriers women face."

