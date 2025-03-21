Amtrak is the latest organization under DOGE's scrutiny

The head of the organization recently announced his resignation

An Amtrak train leaves Chicago&#039;s Union Station on March 2, 2022.
Amtrak has been in Trump's crosshairs since his first term
(Image credit: Luke Sharrett/ AFP via Getty Images)
America's national railway service could be heading off the tracks, as Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner announced on March 19 that he was stepping down from his position. Gardner's resignation comes amid a flurry of criticism aimed at Amtrak by the Trump administration — specifically from Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

The White House has been at odds with Amtrak over its desire to privatize the company, something that Musk has mused over several times. Gardner's resignation came at the specific request of the Trump administration, according to a report by Reuters. His resignation, along with continuing pushes for privatization, have left some wondering where the for-profit company goes from here.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

