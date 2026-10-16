You take the high road: why is Andy Burnham ‘crashing’ the SNP conference?

PM’s trip to Scotland breaks established political protocol, and could backfire

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John Swinney in conversation with Andy Burnham
Independence angst: John Swinney believes he’s “got into Andy Burnham’s head”
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham’s making his “first substantive visit” to Scotland since becoming prime minister, and the timing “appears purposeful, if not provocative”, said the BBC’s Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell. The avowedly pro-Union PM is turning up north of the border just as the Scottish National Party gathers for its conference in Aberdeen, and “that’s surely not a coincidence”.

Burnham is scheduled to deliver a speech 150 miles away in North Lanarkshire but there’s little doubt he’s crashing the SNP conference in all but name. First Minister John Swinney has responded good-humouredly – by inviting Burnham to join him in Aberdeen for talks on a second Scottish referendum. “Bring it on,” said SNP minister Stephen Flynn. “We are winning the argument” for Scottish independence.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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