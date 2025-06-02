Antisemitism: What a young couple's murder tells us

A Jewish couple was hunted on the street in a hate crime disguised as a political protest

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were both shot after leaving a peace event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Milgrim Family)
By
published

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim "were young and in love," said Gil Preuss in Haaretz (Israel). Lischinsky, 30, had just bought Milgrim, 26, an engagement ring and planned to propose the next week. But there will be no proposal, and no wedding. On May 21, as the idealistic young couple left a peace event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., where both worked at the Israeli Embassy, they were murdered by Elias Rodriguez, 31, who first shot them in the back—then calmly reloaded and finished Milgrim off as she tried to crawl away. "I did it for Gaza," Rodriguez told police. He clearly assumed his victims were Jews, making this a textbook case of "antisemitic terrorism." (Lischinsky was born to a Jewish father and Christian mother and was both a practicing Christian and an Israeli citizen.) The violent hatred "didn't come out of the blue." Antisemitic incidents have surged 893% over the past decade, says the Anti-Defamation League, and the wave has been "supercharged" by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis and Israel's military response. Rodriguez undoubtedly sees himself as a hero to the Palestinian cause, not as a mere antisemite, said Emma Green in The New Yorker. But by slaughtering two people "whose lives he knew nothing about," he followed the ugly and ancient "logic of antisemitism," which holds every Jew, anywhere, personally responsible for "all the ills of the world."

Jew-hatred has a long and bloody history, said Jeffrey Blehar in National Review, but "this feels like something new." Rodriguez is from Chicago, not Gaza or the West Bank. "He is not Palestinian or even Muslim," and his social media accounts reveal "an almost frighteningly generic range of 'young progressive activist' views." Rodriguez applauded Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of a UnitedHealthcare CEO, and like Mangione, was driven not by mental illness or personal grievance but by "progressive empathy to a cause" and the online left's "maximalist rhetoric of panic, siege, and destruction." Make no mistake: "The progressive ecosystem is breeding killers."

