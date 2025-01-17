Will auto safety be diminished in Trump's second administration?

The president-elect has reportedly considered scrapping a mandatory crash-reporting rule

A Tesla and a Honda Civic sit on tow trucks following an accident in Seal Beach, California.
A Honda Civic and a Tesla sit on tow trucks following an accident in Seal Beach, California
(Image credit: Jeff Gritchen / Digital First Media / Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
President-elect Donald Trump's second term in the White House is days away. With the second iteration of the Trump administration on the horizon, some are wondering how the incoming president's likely lackadaisical stance on regulations will affect the United States — with questions about auto safety high on the list.

This regulatory change, whether for good or bad, is likely to occur sooner rather than later, with legal experts noting that a shift in vehicle safety regulations could have wide-ranging impacts on the auto industry. After Trump won the 2024 election, Reuters reported that his transition team was considering dropping a mandatory crash-reporting rule for autonomous vehicles, largely at the behest of Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk. Trump advisers later told Reuters that the people making these recommendations had "no role in charting administration policy."

