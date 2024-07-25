Banning emails after 5pm: what the UK can learn from Portugal's right to disconnect rule

Labour plans to introduce new guidance giving employees the 'right to switch off'

work emails right to switch off
Labour will introduce new guidance in an attempt to tackle Britain's 'culture of presenteeism'
(Image credit: anyaberkut / Getty Images)
British workers could soon be allowed to ignore work-related emails and calls outside office hours under new rules to be introduced by the Labour government.

Under the party's "right to switch off" campaign pledge, new guidance will empower workers to disconnect from their jobs outside their working hours to combat what Keir Starmer has criticised as Britain's "culture of presenteeism". 

The Week Staff
