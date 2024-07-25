Banning emails after 5pm: what the UK can learn from Portugal's right to disconnect rule
Labour plans to introduce new guidance giving employees the 'right to switch off'
British workers could soon be allowed to ignore work-related emails and calls outside office hours under new rules to be introduced by the Labour government.
Under the party's "right to switch off" campaign pledge, new guidance will empower workers to disconnect from their jobs outside their working hours to combat what Keir Starmer has criticised as Britain's "culture of presenteeism".
The guidance will also cover workers' annual leave, meaning bosses will not be allowed to ask employees to carry out work-related tasks while staff are on holiday. Employees would also get the right to refuse to take on extra work at the weekends.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The plans are similar to laws already in place in Portugal, which in 2021 legislated that companies could be fined for contacting staff outside normal working hours.
What is the law in Portugal?
It is illegal for Portuguese employers to contact employees outside working hours, except in emergencies, under the country's "Right to Disconnect" legislation. Employers cannot discriminate against workers who uphold these rights.
If an employer breaks the law, employees can seek an injunction to prevent further contact during rest periods, sue for breach of contract, or claim compensation.
Employers may also face fines from the Ministry of Labour. For instance, a company with a turnover of €10 million (£8.4 million) could be fined nearly €10,000 (£8,500), while a company with a turnover of €500,000 (£421,500) might face a fine of nearly €5,000 (£4,200).
Are any similar laws in place in the UK?
Workers in the UK have no official right to disconnect from work outside of their contracted hours, though employers can establish their own policies. Current legislation mandates that the average working week should not exceed 48 hours when averaged out over 17 weeks.
But employers can still contact employees outside their contracted working hours and may pressure them to respond or take on extra work without facing sanctions.
Will Labour's plans be legally enforceable?
No. Labour plans to introduce new guidance for employers, which will be recommended but not mandatory, in workplace codes of practice. These reforms are inspired by models in Ireland and Belgium.
In Ireland, a non-binding code of practice suggests that employers collaborate with staff or their unions to define the "right to disconnect". This could include flexible hours to accommodate childcare, or shorter meetings to allow breaks. It could mean employers encouraging staff to use health and wellbeing benefits, and to take all their annual leave.
Can the UK learn from Portugal?
Some argue that the new legislation has allowed Portugal to move away from a "workaholic" culture. Speaking to the i news site, Bruno Barbosa, an employment law partner at PBBR law firm in Lisbon, said that workers in Portugal "want to balance properly their private sphere and private life, to spend time on their interests, including their family".
But challenges remain in interpreting the law correctly, such as defining who qualifies as an 'employer' – for example, whether that refers to just company directors or includes colleagues in more senior positions too. Multinational companies face additional issues, as team members across different time zones might need to send emails or make contact during others' time off.
There are also concerns that Labour's plans could be something of a "toothless tiger" if there are little to no sanctions for non-compliance, said Alan Felstead and Jane Parry on The Conversation.
"While employers who have invested in the business case for flexible working have often developed innovative good practices, for more reluctant converts, legislation provides important employee protection in spurring organisations into action."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama
The Week Recommends Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One Aldwych: where London's creative spirit takes centre stage
The Week Recommends This five-star Covent Garden hotel is the epitome of elegant independence
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Charlotte Dujardin and equestrianism's dark side
In the Spotlight Olympic gold medallist and dressage star's suspension over horse whipping brings abuse in horse sports back into the spotlight
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why is China stockpiling resources?
The Explainer The superpower has been amassing huge reserves of commodities at great cost despite its economic downturn
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The convention speakers whose political stars rose
The Explainer Why you're likely to see the future leaders of the Democratic and Republican Parties at the conventions
By David Faris Published
-
King's Speech: is Keir Starmer being too cautious?
Today's Big Question The Labour Party set out its plans for its first year in government
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Venezuela election: first vote in a decade offers hope to poverty-stricken nation
The Explainer Nicolás Maduro agreed to 'free and fair' vote but poor polling and threat of prosecution pushes disputed leader to desperate methods
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How could J.D. Vance impact the special relationship?
Today's Big Question Trump's hawkish pick for VP said UK is the first 'truly Islamist country' with a nuclear weapon
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How political violence has influenced US elections
The Explainer Failed assassinations haven't always helped candidates at the ballot box
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Labour's first week in power
In the Spotlight The NHS, prisons and housing are at the top of a to-do list which risks crashing into 'wall of economic reality'
By The Week UK Published
-
How do political conventions work?
The Explainer The process of choosing a party's nominee has several moving parts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published