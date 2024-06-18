Will Biden's courtship of seniors make a difference in November?

The president is losing ground with young voters, but working to make it up with people closer to his age

Age is an "unmistakable part of the bitterly contested race for the White House"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
President Joe Biden is just months away from his electoral rematch with former President Donald Trump, and he's looking to woo a group of voters he knows well: seniors. At 81, Biden's age remains a key factor heading into November, and most data shows that his electoral base has seemingly flipped from the 2020 election; while Biden garnered large swaths of the youth vote four years ago, it is now the elderly that are supporting him in greater numbers. 

Three seniors groups have endorsed Biden for president, and the White House has officially launched its Seniors for Biden-Harris coalition. First reported by NBC News, this coalition will be a "national organizing initiative to leverage what it sees as key advantages among those voters," with events including postcard writing, bingo nights and pickleball tournaments. First lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff are among those pushing the initiative. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

